Stenhousemuir: Swift happy enough with a point against Albion Rovers

The Warriors went into the match without key defensive duo Nicky Jamieson and Sean Crighton and they lost two goals on a tough Cliftonhill pitch a the side’s played out a 2-2 draw.

"I thought Albion Rovers were excellent on the day,” the boss said. “They won the midfield battle and their energy levels are so strong. Coming into the end of the first half they were the better side.

"They scored from a set-play and we couldn’t really argue with the scoreline. It is a tough place to go and we have played them twice and had really challenging matches against them – we’ve picked up four points but it could have easily been none.

"When we made a triple substitution later on in the second half we had an injection from that and we started to take control of the game. Niyah Joseph has had a shot crash off the bar in the final couple of minutes.

"However the game was pretty even overall and a point isn’t the worst result. That is us unbeaten in nine now which is good going, albeit with a couple of draws in there.”

Will Sewell and Ross Forbes grabbed Stenhousemuir’s goals on the day.

Next up for the Ochilview side is a home match against East Fife, a side they have beaten twice in recent times.

