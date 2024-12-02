Stenhousemuir star Eva Ralston named top League One player at Scottish Women’s Football Awards

Stenhousemuir star Eva Ralston with her award (Photo: Submitted)

Stenhousemuir star Eva Ralston has been named Barclays League One Player of the Year for her instrumental role in the Warriors’ recent title triumph.

The attacker, who was a nominee for the prestigious Kat Lindner Award last year for her outstanding athletic and academic achievement, was a winner this time around at Hampden Park last Saturday.

She beat team-mate Rosie Alexander, Holly Ovens (Queen of the South) and Katie White (Forfar Farmington) to the accolade after playing a key role in Stenhousemuir’s title tilt last term to seal promotion to the Championship.

The Warriors pipped the likes of close rivals Falkirk to the title to mark a historic campaign – with boss Jack Cameron also just missing out on the top Championship and League One Manager Award on the night to Rossvale’s Julie McSherry.

Eva Ralston helped her side secure the SWF League One title (Photo: Scott Louden)

"I am absolutely delighted to win the League One Player of the Year at the Scottish Women’s Football Awards last night,” Ralston said on X. “The 2023/24 season was a special one with a special team.”

Scottish Women’s Football chair Vivienne Maclaren added: “These awards celebrate the commitment, passion and achievement at every level of the game we all love, including those who can often be overlooked – the work that goes on to keep clubs going, the women who juggle football with work, life and caring responsibilities. The volunteers who provide opportunities for young women to play.”