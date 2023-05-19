The experienced stopper, 32, was a mainstay in the Maroon Machine’s team during their maiden League One season, impressing in the Kelty Hearts’ net.

Last week, he joined Airdrie on an emergency loan deal and kept a clean sheet for Rhys McCabe’s side against Falkirk in the Championship promotion play-offs.

“I am delighted to announce Darren as our third new signing of the close season,” Warriors boss Gary Naysmith said speaking to club media. “With Connor (Brennan) and Jay (Cantley) moving on, it was obvious that we would need to add another goalkeeper to the squad and ideally a goalkeeper with experience of playing at a higher level and Darren certainly fits the bill.

Jamieson in action against Falkirk for Airdrie (Photo: SNS Group)

“Darren joins us from Kelty where he spent the last three seasons after spells at Livingston, Hamilton and Arbroath. He was a big part of the Kelty Team that won the League Two title in season 21/22 and Signing players that have been over the course and distance before can only benefit our current squad.

“We look forward to working with Darren when we return for pre season on the 17th June.”

