Stenhousemuir sign three including former Scotland capped midfielder

The midfielder, 35, who made ten appearances last season in the Premiership for St Johnstone. has agreed a shock deal with the Warriors after deciding to move to part-time football.

Having also played for Aberdeen and latterly Derby County over a hugely successful eight year spell – where he was named the Rams’ player of the year twice – he comes to Ochilview as a coup for Swift’s side.

The boss has also significantly boosted his squad’s firepower, with two strikers signing on.

Craig Bryson was the Rams' two-time player of the year over a eight year spell at Derby County (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Stranraer’s Matty Yeats will line-up for the Warriors this campaign after making the move this afternoon after he tormented the Stenhousemuir defence last season, helping them go unbeaten against Swift’s side.

41-goal hitman Will Sewell has also joined the club from Largs Thistle, who play in the West of Scotland League Premier Division.

He has been touted for a big move from The Theesel for his killer instinct in front of goal.