Stenhousemuir secure signing of former Falkirk and Partick Thistle midfielder Blair Alston
Stenhousemuir have secured the signature of former Falkirk, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle star Blair Alston on a two-year deal.
The experienced midfielder, 32, joins Gary Naysmith’s League Two champions having departed the Firhill outfit this summer.
Alston, who has played 450 senior games in his career, including over 100 top-flight appearances, will go straight into the Warriors’ squad ahead of the trip to Kelty Hearts this Saturday.
“Once I was made aware that Blair could be an option for us to sign we immediately made contact with him.” former Scotland full-back Naysmith said. “He will add another dimension to our current midfield options.
“Blair took a few days to speak to all of the clubs interested in signing him. I look forward to working with him in the coming season and beyond.”
Stenny won their opening League One match last weekend, defeating title favourites Arbroath 2-0 to get off the perfect start in the third tier.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.