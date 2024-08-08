Stenhousemuir secure signing of former Falkirk and Partick Thistle midfielder Blair Alston

08-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC, new signing Blair Alston.

Former Falkirk star Blair Alston signs for League One’s Stenhousemuir on two-year deal after leaving Partick Thistle.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenhousemuir have secured the signature of former Falkirk, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle star Blair Alston on a two-year deal.

The experienced midfielder, 32, joins Gary Naysmith’s League Two champions having departed the Firhill outfit this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alston, who has played 450 senior games in his career, including over 100 top-flight appearances, will go straight into the Warriors’ squad ahead of the trip to Kelty Hearts this Saturday.

08-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC, new signing Blair Alston pictured with Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith.

“Once I was made aware that Blair could be an option for us to sign we immediately made contact with him.” former Scotland full-back Naysmith said. “He will add another dimension to our current midfield options.

“Blair took a few days to speak to all of the clubs interested in signing him. I look forward to working with him in the coming season and beyond.”

Stenny won their opening League One match last weekend, defeating title favourites Arbroath 2-0 to get off the perfect start in the third tier.