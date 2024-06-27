Stenhousemuir searching for striker, reveals boss Gary Naysmith

Warriors boss Gary Naysmith has been left irked (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith admits he has been left frustrated after missing out on a number of summer transfer targets – but he has quickly moved on as he looks to bulk up his Scottish League Two title-winning squad ahead of the new campaign.

Having led the Ochilview club to a sensational first-ever title last term, the former Scotland full-back is now relishing the task of leading the part-time Warriors into the third tier – up against the likes of full-timers Queen of the South and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald after his side returned for pre-season training on Saturday, he said: “We would like to add a couple of players still, and I think that they would likely be in the forward areas of the pitch.

“We feel that we need another striker in the squad, especially with Bradley Rodden having moved on.

“We have lost out on a couple, and that wasn’t through any fault of the club or my own. We made some very good offers but the players have decided to go elsewhere, and when that happens, there isn’t too much you can do but wish them luck.”

Naysmith, 45, says finding a new centre-forward is being made all the harder by the fact that just about every other SPFL club is on the lookout for a No 9 too.

“When a good striker pops up, they are snapped up instantly,” he said.

“Every club around us is after the same thing.

“What we need to do is play a longer game and see who becomes available.

“A championship club may have four strikers on their books and will be waiting until after the Premier Sports Cup groups to assess their options. A top-flight club may have a really promising youngster that will be made available for loan.

“What I won’t do is bring someone in for the sake of it just to make up the numbers.

“And I think we need to be honest and realise that some clubs around us are able to pay players more than us, and you simply have to accept that, although it is certainly frustrating.”

The boss also confirmed that midfielder Adam Brown has suffered an injury setback during the first week of pre-season.