Stenhousemuir seal perfect birthday gift for boss Gary Naysmith after Montrose win

Matty Yates (hidden) is mobbed by his team-mates after sealing three points for Stenhousemuir against Montrose (Photo: Alan Murray)

In-form Matty Yates provided the perfect birthday present for his manager Gary Naysmith after scoring a second goal in as many matches to seal a 1-0 win for Stenhousemuir against Montrose.

The 22-year-old forward swept home the winner for the Warriors at Ochilview with eight minutes remaining to see his team climb to fifth spot in the third tier table.

And former Scotland full-back Naysmith, who turned 46 on Saturday, hailed his players for “finding a way to win” against Stewart Petrie’s outfit.

"I didn’t think there was a lot in the match to be honest,” he said. “A draw would have been a fair enough result if I am being honest. But credit goes to the players for finding a way to win.

Gary Naysmith says his Stenhousemuir side 'sent him home happy' on his birthday after sealing a hard-fought win (Photo: Alan Murray)

"It wasn’t really working for us at the start of the second half and we brought an extra player on up front and went a little bit more direct. That caused Montrose a little more trouble but not as much as I would have liked.

"But we got a goal out of it – the lads pressed ever so well and Mikey (Anderson) has won the ball back and cut it back to Matty Yates.

"I am delighted to get the victory, it was hard-fought against a Montrose team that are difficult to play against.

"They are tall and carry a real threat at set-plays. To get the three points and a clean sheet is something I am really happy about.

"Previously. we’ve dropping some points recently so to gain two today in a tight match sends me home happy.”

On Yates’ second strike in as many weeks, Naysmith added: "We were hoping that Matty getting the goal the weekend previous would get him on a role and he has now scored today and played well."

The boss was also pleased to welcome a number of players back from injury.

He said: “They are all at different stages. Aaron Steele played really well for his first game in seven weeks.

“It was nice to bring on Kyle (Jacobs). He helps us become harder to break down in the midfield.

“Kyle Banner coming on for the last minute gave us some height.

“Nicky Jamieson was on the bench too and he is playing against Falkirk during the week.”

Stenhousemuir travel to Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers this Saturday after hosting Falkirk on Tuesday night in the Stirlingshire Cup.