Stenhousemuir’s Cup success prompts SPFL fixture switches

League matches have been moved to allow Stenhousemuir to continue their quest for their own treble.

The Warriors are back in the promotion hunt and in the play-off places after a recent upturn in fortunes and are also still in two cup competitions.

Davie Irons’ side reached the quarter finals of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cahllenge Cup and will play Partick Thistle on November 16.

But that means the scheduled Ladbrokes SPFL League Two match with Elgin City has been moved to December 3, with a 7.45pm kick off at Ochilview.

Saturday’s postponed Scottish Cup match at Penicuik will be contested this weekend which means the planned trip to Edinburgh City has been moved to Tuesday October 29 with a 7.45pm kick off at Ainslie Park.