Stenhousemuir reveal their new strips as voted for in fans’ kit vote

Stenhousemuir will show off their new season strips at the Warriors family day on Sunday at Ochilview after unveiling them today.

Designs on the Warriors’ famous maroon gear were put to a public vote by fans of the Ochilview outfit and the winner went forward to production by sports brand Uhlsport.

A special launch video has been produced by the club and kit suppliers RJM Sports including sponsors LOC Hire, Leemic Copiers and R. Brown and Son Butchers. And now, the supporters’ choice will be worn by the likes of Mark McGuigan and Alan Cook.

The gear, previewed and teased in The Falkirk Herald print edition yesterday were revealed in a special online video, and on display on Sunday at the club’s annual fun-day on the home pitch.

Larbert Round Table has donated funds towards the day, which will include dance displays, a football tournament, fun fair, crazy golf inflatables, and headlined by Drums N Roses.

Entry is free from 1pm at Gladstone Road.

Stenhousemuir FC new strips for season 2019 - 2020. Warriors kit 2019 - 2020;

Warriors season tickets are also now on sale for the new campaign. Strips can be ordered here.