Stenhousemuir return for assistant manager Kevin McGoldrick

Kevin McGoldrick insisted he has unfinished business after teaming up with new Stenhousemuir boss Davie Irons again at Ochilview.

Irons announced McGoldrick (47) as his number two last week after the pair enjoyed success last time around at the Warriors from January 2010 to May 2012.

They steered the club to survival in Division Two after taking over and guided them to a fifth-placed finish the following season – their highest standing in 12 years.

The duo are back at Ochilview hoping to pick up where they left off.

McGoldrick, who has had spells in China with Manchester City, been an assistant at East Fife and manager at Kilsyth Rangers in between his two Stenny stints, told the Falkirk Herald: “Davie and I have remained in touch ever since, but never did I think we would get the opportunity to get back at Stenhousemuir.

“Thankfully the committee has gone with us again and I feel as though we have unfinished business.

“The club are probably in the same position when we took over them last time.

“They might be in a lower league, but they were near the bottom of Division Two when we took over first time around.

“We are obviously looking short term to get as high up the table as possible.”

McGoldrick said his spell as Kilsyth Rangers boss made him “fall in love” with football again.

He added: “I felt I had lost my way a bit in my career but the hunger to coach at the highest level is back.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Davie, a good understanding so it was a no-brainer.

“The butterflies were back at the Stirling game but it was disappointing to lose a goal with two minutes left. Stenny is a fantastic club and is striving to be a successful one.”