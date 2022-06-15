Stenhousemuir put season tickets on sale this week

It will still work out at just £10 per match for an adult ticket, priced at £180 for the season. A concession ticket is £110, with tickets for fans aged 16 to 21 costing just £40.

Under-16s can get in for free again, and fans can also pay monthly instead of up front.Club chairman Iain McMenemy said: “As we set our sights on the season ahead, we are all mindful of the current cost-of-living crisis.

“As we set our season ticket prices, admission rates and look at kit designs and costs, we are taking into account the financial pressures that we are all facing.

Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“Where possible, we will be looking to maintain the status quo or keep any changes to a minimum whilst we navigate through these difficult financial times.

“We understand the difficulties that families are under and we do wish to support those families, and our communities, as much as you support us, therefore we will retain the option to pay for your season ticket monthly to allow our fans to budget across the season.

“We’re also delighted to announce that our free season tickets for under-16s will continue, sponsored by our community partner Your Equipment Solutions.