Stenhousemuir pay tribute to ex-player Dylan Dykes following cancer diagnosis

The 26-year-old currently plays with Pollok in the West of Scotland league set-up –and they announced the news on Monday before their Scottish Cup tie with Annan Athletic.

He was at the Warriors for a short spell back in 2020, where he made 15 appearances.

A Stenhousemuir spokesperson said: "We stand beside our friends at Pollok FC in their support for Dylan Dykes.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 24: Pollok's Dylan Dykes watches on during a Scottish Cup second round match between Pollok and Annan Athletic at Newlandsfield Park, on October 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"His family and friends are very much in our thoughts at this time and we'll support any way that we can.