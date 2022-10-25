Stenhousemuir pay tribute to ex-player Dylan Dykes following cancer diagnosis
Stenhousemuir have paid tribute to their former academy player Dylan Dykes after it was sadly revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.
The 26-year-old currently plays with Pollok in the West of Scotland league set-up –and they announced the news on Monday before their Scottish Cup tie with Annan Athletic.
He was at the Warriors for a short spell back in 2020, where he made 15 appearances.
A Stenhousemuir spokesperson said: "We stand beside our friends at Pollok FC in their support for Dylan Dykes.
"His family and friends are very much in our thoughts at this time and we'll support any way that we can.
"Once a Warrior, always a Warrior."