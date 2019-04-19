Stenhousemuir out to end losing streak against Forfar Athletic

Stenhousemuir’s battle against relegation continues on Saturday at home to Forfar - the only League One side they haven’t taken at least a point from this season.

Boss Colin McMenamin said: “We’ve got three huge games left and they’re all going to be difficult.

“Forfar have lots to play for in and are the one team we’ve not taken anything off so there’s something there for the players to target.

“But if we play the way we’ve been playing there’s no reason why we can’t cause them problems and get a positive result.”

Stenny were boosted this week by defender David Marsh signing a contract extension until June 2021.

McMenamin said: “He has been excellent since returning and has played a big part in our recent form.”