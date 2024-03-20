Stenhousemuir are hoping to pack out Ochilview for their final four home matches as they close in on the League Two title (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Warriors, who can all-but seal the fourth tier championship this Saturday afternoon with a victory over second-placed Peterhead, would then have an 18 point gap at the top with only 18 points to play for.

And with a title party beckoning, local schools and clubs can claim a 50 per cent discount of group bookings by contacting the club directly via email.

"We’re a community club and we want to make sure that we can get as many of our local community in the ground as possible for our remaining games with a first-ever league title for the club in on the line,” Stenny’s chief executive officer David Smith told the Falkirk Herald. “We’ve reached out to at least 20 local clubs ourselves to buy tickets.

"And we are hopeful that our offer can reach as many as possible. We’ve offered it out to local schools too and we encourage any sort of community club/group to get in touch with us. We’ll happy pick up the phone or if you contact the club via email then we will get back to you as soon as we can.

"We’d love to encourage some younger kids to come along to Stenny games and really become supporters of a winning team. It has been an incredible season for our men’s and women’s teams.”

You can contact the club via [email protected]

Stenny have also confirmed that the Norway Stand will be ticket only for the final four matches due to demand, with home and away supporters able to purchase tickets for the Donald Smilie Enclosure.

Meanwhile, Ochilview will host international football tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon as the Scottish Schools’ Football Association’s under-18s squad face the Northern Ireland in a friendly, with kick-off at 1pm.