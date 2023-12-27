Stenhousemuir now eight clear at top of League Two after Elgin City victory
The Warriors scored after just three minutes at Ochilview, with Matty Yates latching onto Ross Taylor’s headed through ball and expertly finishing on the volley into Thomas McHale’s bottom-right hand corner.
However, the hosts had to settle for just the one goal lead at the break after a frustrating first period. They finally got the second to seal the three points on the hour mark when Matty Aitken was hauled down by McHale, leading to a spot kick.
On-form Aitken saw his penalty saved but he followed up to score his tenth goal of the campaign.
"We couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Ferguson said of the match speaking to Warriors TV. “It was a great strike from Matty (Yates) low and hard into the bottom corner. Looking back at the first half as a whole, I think we were probably a little frustrated with our performance. We controlled the game but didn’t enough with that control. We wanted to put the foot to the floor but we didn’t quite do that.
“You could see the frustration creep in from the players and even the fans in the stand. The conditions did play a big part and to be fair we managed to go on and get that second goal in the second half.
"We were actually better playing against the wind which was similar to the East Fife match. It is great just to keep the momentum going.
“That was another clean sheet today too. Our backline kept Elgin away from our goal for long spells and when DJ (Darren Jamieson) was called upon he dealt with what he do excellently. Defensively we were solid.”
Ferguson was also pleased with the performance of his forwards, with duo Matty Yates and Matty Aitken both finding the back of the net against Allan Hale’s side.
He added: “Matty (Yates) got two on the bounce for the first time this season so that was pleasing. His free-kick was brilliant last week but today was more about what Matty is for me – a fantastic finisher in front of goal. You see it in training and he took his strike very well. It was low and into the bottom corner and it left the goalkeeper with no chance.
“Matty (Aitken) has been doing well too with his goalscoring and even Mark Ferrie who came on for final ten minutes caused problems with his running power and he offered a real threat.”
Stenhousemuir, who sit eight points clear at the top of League Two, now travel to Hamilton to face bottom club Clyde this Saturday.
Ahead of that match, Ferguson said: “Eight wins in a row is a truly fantastic achievement from the players. We now look to Clyde who got an excellent draw at Dumbarton scoring two late goals. We want to make it nine wins in a row and that is the goal.”
Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir announced the signing of midfielder Kyle Jacobs last week on a deal until the end of the season, with former Edinburgh City ace set to join the Warriors in early January. South African Jacobs, 32, left the League One strugglers earlier this month alongside a host of players due to the capital club’s cash-flow crisis.