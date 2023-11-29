Stenhousemuir 'need to pick up where they left off' after two-week break, says boss
The Ochilview club weren’t in action last weekend due to the Scottish Cup and return after a two-week break sitting top of the table, having collected 28 points from their opening 13 outings.
Ahead of the match, he said: “They’ve changed their shape over the past few games. They normally play with a three but the past few games they have gone with a back four so it will be interesting to see how they line-up.
“I’ve been here at Stenhousemuir now for three games against them and each one has been tight (two 0-1 wins and a 0-0 draw) and you can tell that we are both well matched.
“I know Robbie Horn well and I know Bonnyrigg well. They carry a real threat from set-pieces and they have great height in their team. We know where their strengths lie but the message is always the same from me – we need to focus on ourselves and what we can do.”
Stenhousemuir now look forward to five league outings in December, with three of those matches being at home, and the boss says it is crucial that club’s improved Ochilview record continues.
He added: “We've been better at home recently but it can still improve and we know that. It is important to us that we win matches at Ochilview. We don’t look at it as a whole month, I certainly don’t. We are only looking ahead to the next game. The goal for us to pick up from where we left off.”