Stenhousemuir named digitally transformed business of the year

L to R: Iain McMenemy Stenhousemuir Chairman, Mark Millar, Albion Rovers chairman Ian Benton at the Pixellot launch event (Pic Albion Rovers FC)

The Warriors were jointly nominated in the category for introducing Pixellot into Scottish football. The technology automatically streams football matches using artificial intelligence.

Since its introduction last summer, over 300 matches have been broadcast with an estimated revenue achieved by clubs across Scotland of over £200,000 through live stream sales in a self-sustainable business model.

Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy said: “My friend Liam Nugent came on board who really understands this stuff, and together with Albion Rovers, we developed a plan that we were able to present to other SPFL clubs. There have been a number of technological challenges along the way, but we’re all delighted that clubs were able to stream matches to fans throughout the lockdown, and can continue to do so today.

Hollywood producer Mark Millar teamed up with McMenemy and Rovers’ Nugent to establish the technology within the SPFL.

The new technology has allowed a number of clubs to bolster their online media departments and have offered opportunities for up and coming young sports journalists to get involved and improve the match day content for supporters.

McMenemy said: “Live streaming was something that we had looked at before but there quite a few financial and technological barriers that prevented us from taking it forward. However, in a conversation with Mark Millar during the pandemic, we were completely aligned in our determination to make this happen.

“Streaming revenue replaced ticket revenue, and this was a vital financial lifeline for clubs right throughout the lockdown. It has been a key part in our media team’s progression.”

Albion Rovers director Liam Nugent said: “It was important for us as a club to stay connected with our supporters, the pandemic stopped our fans being able to attend matches and we knew the impact of not being able to watch the team would be a big struggle for some. Albion Rovers is a family and a matchday for our season ticket holders is more than just going to watch the football.