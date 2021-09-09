New Stenhousemuir FC CEO Blair Cremin (pic: Michael Gillen)

Cremin will succeed Jamie Swinney, who left in the summer to become chief executive at Falkirk, and was chosen due to an “impressive track record in sports leadership and management.”

Club chairman Iain McMenemy said: “There was a lot of interest shown in the position and a number of high-quality applicants.

"Blair stood out, as he demonstrated a deep knowledge of football, as well as a proven track record in sports management. He will bring fresh thinking and new ideas and we are delighted to welcome him on board.”

The new CEO played football right up to his late teens, before an injury derailed his playing career.

From there, he went into coaching and sports management, coaching at both Stirling Albion and Falkirk .

He has held a number of sport development roles at Active Stirling, ClubSport Stirling and Netball Scotland and, most recently, Scottish Fencing where he was pathways manager.

He said: “Stenhousemuir FC has an excellent reputation in Scottish football, and the opportunity to come here and be part of this progressive club is one I am really looking forward to.

"My experience in football as a player, coach and administrator has shown me that football has the power to make a significant positive impact in people's lives, and we aspire for Ochilview to be a real hub for good, for the people of Stenhousemuir.

“The work the club does in the local community is something that all fans and local residents can be proud of, and I am relishing the challenge of bringing my experience from the sport industry to support growth in this area. I am grateful to the board for giving me this opportunity and look forward to working with and learning from everyone associated with the club."

He will take up his new role on October 4.