Stenhousemuir move 16 points clear at top of League Two after 12th successive victory

Stenhousemuir’s lead at the top of League Two was extended to 16 points as they edged Stranraer 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Ochiview Park.

Stenny boss Gary Naysmith and assistant Brown Ferguson on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)

A Kyle Girvan own goal 28 minutes into the match was enough for the Warriors to seal the three points despite going to ten men for the final few minutes of the match when Nat Wedderburn was handed his marching orders.

The Warriors have now won 12 matches on the spin, with that already a new club record. Gary Naysmith’s history makers have also kept six clean sheets, conceding just six goals while scoring 24 times during that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad