Stenhousemuir move 16 points clear at top of League Two after 12th successive victory
A Kyle Girvan own goal 28 minutes into the match was enough for the Warriors to seal the three points despite going to ten men for the final few minutes of the match when Nat Wedderburn was handed his marching orders.
The Warriors have now won 12 matches on the spin, with that already a new club record. Gary Naysmith’s history makers have also kept six clean sheets, conceding just six goals while scoring 24 times during that period.
Stenhousemuir are now also just two wins away from matching the best ever consecutive fourth tier winning record – which was set by Gretna back during the 2004/05 campaign when they went on a 14-game winning league run. They are on a run which has only two losses in 1 outings in all competitions.