Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith picks up Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month prize
The full back, 20, helped the Warriors secured a fifth straight League 2 win as they beat Bonnyrigg Rose 1-0 on Saturday, and after picking up a clean sheet he said of the match: “We were on top in the first half. It was a tough start to the game but we dominated after that. Not much came of it and we just didn’t take our chances. We know that if we play the way we can do then we don’t have to worry about how the other team sets up or how they play.”
Bilham, a left back by trade, also hailed boss Gary Naysmith for his impact so far after impressing the former Scotland defender at the PFA Scotland exit trials back in the summer.
On his time at Ochilview so far, which has already seen him extend his contract at the club by an extra year, he added: “I’m loving it here. The boys are great and it was so easy to settle in. The standards here are so high and there is no difference to my last club in the Championship (Ayr United). The level is great and I was so happy to agree an extra year. That is down to the boys and the manager. With Gary (Naysmith) having played at left back, I think being here is the best place for me to develop.”