Stenhousemuir make it TEN wins on the spin in League Two to move 14 points clear

Stenhousemuir made it ten wins on the spin on Saturday as they edged Forfar Athletic 2-1 at Ochilview to move 14 points clear at the top.

Nicky Jamieson netted Stenny's winner against Forfar Athletic (Photo: Michael Gillen)

That victory, thanks to goals from centre-back duo Gregor Buchanan and Nicky Jamieson, sees the Warriors’ unbeaten run on League Two duty stretch back 15 outings, with the last defeat in the fourth tier coming at the hands of Dumbarton all the way back in August.

And it means that Gary Naysmith’s men have smashed the wins-in-a-row record for League Two in the SPFL-era.

Stenhousemuir are now just four wins away from matching the best ever consecutive fourth tier winning record – which was set by Gretna back during the 2004/05 campaign when they went on a 14-game winning league run.

Stenny ace Euan O'Reilly made it 100th appearance for the club (Photo: Alan Murray)

Winning goalscorer Jamieson told Warriors TV: “Ten wins on the bounce is brilliant. It is a credit to the boys’ character. It was a big win especially with the other teams around us dropping points. It wasn’t the prettiest but we have dug out a win.

"It was great to get a goal. A few of the boys have told me that I was due one. But it doesn’t matter who scores – it is about putting points on the board. Gregor (Buchanan) is a great player to play beside and he is a real leader.”