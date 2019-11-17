Stenhousemuir made to rue what might have been - Irons

Stenhousemuir boss Davie Irons admitted he thought they were close to an upset before going on to lose 4-1 to Partick Thistle in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The Warriors equalised - after Reece Cole's first half strike - when David Hopkirk pounced to fire the ball past Scott Fox on 68 minutes.

However, thoughts of a Cup shock were quickly extinguished when Thistle regained the lead just two minutes later as substitute Gary Harkins bundled the ball home.

MORE: Stenhousemuir 1-4 Partick Thistle - report

And Ian McCall's men ran out comfortable winners with further goals from Craig Slater and Kenny Miller, leaving Irons to ponder what might have been.

He said: "After the goal was scored we let them back in front far too easily and all the hard work goes out the window at that point.

"We were starting to cause them a few problems and they looked a bit shaky.

"I thought we had a wee chance here, but the second goal takes the steam right out of us and gave us a mountain to climb.

"We lose the next two and it puts a slightly different complexion on the scoreline, which I felt slightly flattered Thistle."

Irons reserved special praise for goalkeeper Graeme Smith who pulled off a handful of good saves to keep the Warriors in it.

However, he admitted the number of goals they are conceding, now 14 in their last five matches, is a concern.

Irons said: "He's a good goalkeeper and has done so well for us.

"He'll tell you that is what he is paid for, but I think he's the best goalkeeper at this level and we're fortunate to have him.

"It's concerning that we need to score three or four goals in a game to win.

"We're conceding too many at the minute and we're going to have to change that."