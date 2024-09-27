Stenhousemuir loan star Scott Tomlinson excited for 'great test' at Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stenhousemuir’s latest signing, Ayr United midfielder Scott Tomlinson, has expressed his excitement for the “great test” Inverness Caley Thistle will present this Saturday.

The Ochilview Park side are just off the back of a hard-fought bore draw against Queen of the South, one of only two full-time sides in the division.

But in a baptism of fire, Gary Naysmith’s team will now make the 300-mile round trip to the Highlands and face the remaining full-time club in Scottish League One, Inverness Caley Thistle.

“It has been an exciting first week for me at the club,” Ayr United ace Tomlinson said: “We faced a tough fixture at home against Queen of the South but deservedly came out with a draw - it was a hard-fought performance.”

Ayr United loanee Scott Tomlinson in action (Photo: Alan Murray)

“Travelling to Inverness will be another great test for us, but we’re excited to put on a performance that will merit something from the game.”

The new face around Ochilview is on a season-long loan deal from Scott Brown’s Championship side, and Warriors fans had their first taste of what the winger can offer against Queen of the South.

Speed and agility were amongst the qualities immediately noticeable - he could prove to be an excellent option for the club.