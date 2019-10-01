Stenhousemuir land highly rated young Celtic striker on loan

Stenhousemuir have signed Celtic attacker and local youngster Connor McBride on loan until January.

The 18-year-old becomes new boss Davie Irons’ first signing in his second stint in charge of the Warriors.

Irons told the club’s official website: “He’s a local lad and someone known well to the club.

“We hope that young people in the area can relate to him and enjoy coming to see him play for his local team.”

McBride returns to the club where it all began for him as he started out in the Warriors in the Community programme before progressing through the Forth Valley Academy.

He is also a graduate of the Scottish FA Performance School at Graeme High and has been capped 12 times for Scotland at Under 17 level.

He signed his first professional contract with Falkirk at the age of 16 before joining Celtic in January 2018.

Irons added: “We hope we can continue to play a positive role in his development for the benefit of Connor, Stenhousemuir and Celtic.

“Thanks to Celtic for the opportunity to bring him in.”

McBride will go straight into the squad to face League Two leaders Cove Rangers on Saturday.