Stenhousemuir in a 'good place' after back-to-back statement League 2 wins, reckons Brown Ferguson

​Stenhousemuir assistant manager Brown Ferguson reckons two back-to-back ‘statement’ wins over The Spartans and Peterhead show that the Warriors are in a “good place”.

​The Warriors’ 2-0 victory over the table-topping Blue Toon on Tuesday night, courtesy of first-half goals from Michael Anderson and Adam Brown, sees Gary Naysmith’s team move into second spot in League 2, behind Peterhead on goal difference.

Despite having now won three matches on the bounce, Ferguson is staying grounded, revealing that the management team are setting short-term goals instead of looking at the bigger picture.

"We’re looking to improve our home form,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “We have did that by winning the last two matches. But it still needs to improve further. We have more set more small goals, that is how we are going about things. The next goal is find a way to defeat Stranraer this weekend.

Michael Anderson wheels away after scoring (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We are still early on in the campaign and but we are in a nice position. But when you go up against your main rivals, The Spartans who were above us, and Peterhead who were above us, and beat them both, then it is an indication that you are in a good place.

“The result (against Peterhead) was fantastic. Beforehand you just wanted three points. The game ebbed and flowed. We managed to score two quick-fire goals, that were both excellent, and we got a grip of it. We were on top for 20/25 minutes in the first half.

“Peterhead then changed shape and it made for an uncomfortable period because of the territory that they had but we defended our own box so well and we limited them.

“In the second half, we could have scored more but they made some crucial blocks, it is a match that we can be happy with but also learn a lot from.”

Michael Anderson prods home Kinlay Bilham's perfect cross (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir’s two strikes on the night were both worthy of winning any game, with Anderson’s effort coming from a well-worked move while Brown curled home from range five minutes later.

On those goals, Ferguson said: “They both great goals in different ways. The first was a great team goal and the delivery from Kinlay Bilham was spot on. Michael’s (Anderson) running power is incredible.

"He can get about the pitch and he has a good strike – he just needs to bring that into matches and he did today. He timed his run perfectly. That’s two assists and a goal in two matches now.

"Adam Brown is another great striker of the ball. He can manipulate the ball in different ways and we do really encourage him to get more goals and more assists and he is starting to do that this season.

Adam Brown celebrates his stunning strike (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"His strike was stunning, he couldn’t have put it in a better place. Honestly, there must have been a six-yard swing on the ball.

"I was pleased for them both and they are players who are really valued at this football club for what they bring to the table.”

The Warriors now travel to Scott Agnew’s Stranraer this Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to continue their eight match unbeaten run on league duty at Stark’s Park.