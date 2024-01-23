News you can trust since 1845
Stenhousemuir head into top-of-the-table Peterhead League Two clash with 'a few bumps and bruises'

Stenhousemuir assistant manager Brown Ferguson says his side have a few “bumps and bruises” to contend with heading into Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Peterhead at Balmoor.
By Ben Kearney
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 22:11 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 22:22 GMT
Stenhousemuir surged to a 16-point lead at the top of League Two after a 1-0 win over seventh-placed Stranraer last Saturday afternoon at Ochilview Park (Pictures by Alan Murray)

The Warriors head north sitting 16 points clear at the summit of League Two after defeating Stranraer 1-0 last time out, and they can go 19 points clear if they secure a 13th straight win over the second-placed Blue Toon.

And the Ochiview side could without centre-back Nicky Jamieson who came off injured while Nat Wedderburn will also miss out after being sent off.

"We do have a couple of people on the treatment table,” Ferguson told Warriors TV. “We’ve got some bumps and bruises but you get that over the course of a season.

Stenhousemuir surged to a 16-point lead at the top of League Two after a 1-0 win over seventh-placed Stranraer last Saturday afternoon at Ochilview Park (Pictures by Alan Murray)

“Nicky Jamieson felt his hamstring. Disappointed that he had to come off but Edin (Lynch) came on and did very well in that centre-half position. That is why we have a squad.”

On last weekend’s win, which came courtesy of a first-half own goal by Kyle Girvan, Ferguson said: “It was a very tough game. I felt we were in control for the opening 20/25 minutes and that was when we scored our goal, but being honest, after that point it was probably a 50/50 game.

“Stranraer pushed us all the way and they had two free headers during the match. On the same token, Darren Jamieson hasn’t really had a save to make all game. We won the game in that opening period.

“Once we started to play wider and create one-v-one situations we dictated the game from that point. The first ten minutes we were a little too direct. We scored our goal from Ross Meechan getting into a wide area and putting in a good cross, which is something we have been working on.

“We’ve suffered a few knocks and had players go off and that disrupted the flow of the game for us and it went one way then the other. It is a great three points and another clean sheet.”

Stenny are now just two wins away from smashing the all-time League Two record for wins in a row, with Ferguson adding: “The target is now to try and make it 13 (wins in a row) going into our next game. Any team winning 12 on the bounce at any level is quite incredible but for a part-time to do it playing in League Two of Scottish football is unheard of really.”

