Stenhousemuir head into top-of-the-table Peterhead League Two clash with 'a few bumps and bruises'

Stenhousemuir surged to a 16-point lead at the top of League Two after a 1-0 win over seventh-placed Stranraer last Saturday afternoon at Ochilview Park (Pictures by Alan Murray)

The Warriors head north sitting 16 points clear at the summit of League Two after defeating Stranraer 1-0 last time out, and they can go 19 points clear if they secure a 13th straight win over the second-placed Blue Toon.

And the Ochiview side could without centre-back Nicky Jamieson who came off injured while Nat Wedderburn will also miss out after being sent off.

"We do have a couple of people on the treatment table,” Ferguson told Warriors TV. “We’ve got some bumps and bruises but you get that over the course of a season.

“Nicky Jamieson felt his hamstring. Disappointed that he had to come off but Edin (Lynch) came on and did very well in that centre-half position. That is why we have a squad.”

On last weekend’s win, which came courtesy of a first-half own goal by Kyle Girvan, Ferguson said: “It was a very tough game. I felt we were in control for the opening 20/25 minutes and that was when we scored our goal, but being honest, after that point it was probably a 50/50 game.

“Stranraer pushed us all the way and they had two free headers during the match. On the same token, Darren Jamieson hasn’t really had a save to make all game. We won the game in that opening period.

“Once we started to play wider and create one-v-one situations we dictated the game from that point. The first ten minutes we were a little too direct. We scored our goal from Ross Meechan getting into a wide area and putting in a good cross, which is something we have been working on.

“We’ve suffered a few knocks and had players go off and that disrupted the flow of the game for us and it went one way then the other. It is a great three points and another clean sheet.”