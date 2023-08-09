Stenhousemuir happy to play waiting game to bring in 'right' players, says boss Gary Naysmith

The Warriors kicked off the League 2 season with just a point, but the boss reckons he saw enough from his side to build on going into this weekend’s trip north to Peterhead.

Of the match, he said: “I thought it was a really good game actually. It was pretty even. We probably edged the possession for longer spells than them. We hit the post a couple of times but they also had two one on ones in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we are just happy to have something on the board, and that was also what Ray (McKinnon) said after the match too. They are a good team who will be right up there this season so we simply move on to Saturday now.

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith (Picture: Alan Murray)

“There wasn’t really anything wrong in terms of our performance. It was the first time we have had the luxury of having all of our defence fit at the same time.

“To get success you need clean sheets and we started with one. You want to win your first game but if you can’t then you make sure you don’t lose it.”

Looking ahead to this Saturday’s match at Balmoor Stadium, Naysmith added: “Peterhead had a fantastic result last weekend. They’ve had a big turnaround similar to ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The guys in charge (Jordan Brown and Ryan Strachan) have come in and clearly had a positive impact. It won’t be an easy game so our preparation has to be spot on, if you win 3-0 at East Fife you must be a good team.”

Stenhousemuir's Nat Wedderburn (Picture: Alan Murray)

The boss is hoping to add to his squad going into the match, but he says he will wait for as long as needed if it means the right sort of player will join the club.

“We are at 16 at the moment,” Naysmith said. “We lost out on one or two that would have boosted the squad but that is just the way football goes sometimes. We will continue to be patient – what I have said from day one is that I don’t want to bring in players to simply fill the bench. I want to bring in quality and that takes time.