Stenhousemuir got ‘preferred choice’ by partnering up with Scottish Premiership’s Motherwell for Scottish FA’s cooperation agreement scheme.

Having recently struck a cooperation agreement with Motherwell, club chief Martin Christie has revealed that the Scottish Premiership side were Stenhousemuir’s top choice to partner up with.

The partnership comes about through a new Scottish FA initiative. It allows players who are eligible for the Scotland national team and aged between 16-21, to move between their parent club and cooperation club, in an attempt to increase playing time.

The new initiative was passed by member clubs earlier this year following the findings of the Scottish FA’s Transition Report published in 2024 which showed that there hadn’t been enough opportunities for younger players between the age of 16 and 21 to play senior football.

The system allows the club to place a maximum of three players, who are eligible to play for the Scotland national team and are under the age of 21, on a cooperation list. These players can then move freely between the Warriors and the Well.

Warriors and Well ‘perfect match’

Hailing the agreement - which has allowed midfielder Olly Whyte to make the move to Ochilview - Stenny’s head of football operations Christie revealed: “We felt this was an important process and took our time evaluating all possible options for us. Identifying Motherwell as our preferred choice, we had a series of really good, informative meetings and discussions with them and found ourselves in sync with regards to the good this kind of agreement can provide both sides. My thanks go to Nick Daws and David Clarkson at Motherwell and I look forward to working closely with them to make this arrangement a success.”

Club chairman Dan Wharton added: “This partnership reflects our club’s ongoing commitment to strategic growth and footballing excellence. Collaborating with a top-flight club like Motherwell provides us with a fantastic platform to enhance our own player development pathway while supporting the progression of talented young footballers in Scotland. We’re excited about the potential of this relationship and what it can bring to Stenhousemuir FC both now and in the seasons ahead.”

Fir Park-based Motherwell recently sold Scotland teen Lennon Miller for a club-record deal and have brought through a number of national team players past and present having relied on youth development to bridge the funding gap to other top-flight teams.

Motherwell impressed by Stenny’s structure

And chief executive Brian Caldwell highlighted with Stenny was the standout choice for the North Lanarkshire team.

“This is a fantastic development for the club,” he said. “Collaborating with Stenhousemuir opens up opportunities for some of our players to compete at a high level against strong teams. We’ve been in talks with Stenhousemuir for some time, and it’s evident they are eager to make the most of this partnership.

“During our visit last month for the Premier Sports Cup, we observed their impressive infrastructure and dedicated fan base. This will provide Olly with valuable experience in a first-team setting. Stenhousemuir is committed to nurturing young talent, making it an ideal environment for emerging players to flourish.”