Stenhousemuir: Gary Naysmith on League One fixtures and pre-season start

After watching his side Stenhousemuir side slump to two 0-0 draws in their opening pre-season outings, boss Gary Naysmith admits he needs to add “more quality” to the Warriors squad ahead of the League One season.

The Ochilview side couldn’t find the back of the net against Lowland League outfit Linlithgow Rose on Tuesday evening, with Stenny’s pre-season opener last Saturday against Civil Service Strollers also ending in a bore draw.

And starting striker Matthew Aitken, who netted 14 times during last season’s table-topping campaign, missed penalty kicks in both matches to add to the Warriors’ frustration.

“I haven’t learned anything new. I knew that we needed to actively add to the group and that hasn’t changed,” ex-Scotland full-back Naysmith told the Falkirk Herald.

"The matches have reinforced that we need to add quality in the top area of the pitch. We are working on that but it is the part of the pitch that every other club is also looking to bolster.

"The Lowland League teams are a good challenge and they are always fit and up for playing against an SPFL team, they have something to prove and they have great quality.

"Cowdenbeath will be another tough game for us this Saturday and it will be good to play at our place.”

The boss added: "The good news is that Adam (Brown) might play a part on Saturday against Cowdenbeath. If not then, he will be back for the Buckie Thistle game.

“Kyle Jacobs felt his hamstring at Civil Service Strollers and we are hoping it isn’t too bad – he did the right thing saying straight away to come off. With a group of 17 players, we need to be careful.

“But it was good seeing Nicky Jamieson back out. Saturday was just a little early for him so we pencilled in the Linlithgow game for him to start.”

Meanwhile, Naysmith’s history-makers have been handed a home match against Jim McIntyre’s Angus outfit on the opening day of the League One season next month.

And before that match, which takes place on Saturday, August 3, Stenny face three higher division sides.

After a competitive opener against Highland League winners Buckie Thistle, the Warriors travel to Tannadice to take on Premiership Dundee United before facing Championship duo Ayr United and Falkirk.

“We knew that we would get a home game having won the league last season and I think it is a nice one for us,” Naysmith said.

"There is an incentive there for the players, going up against a team that were in the Championship for six/seven years.

"Jim McIntyre is a fitness fanatic and his team will be more than ready for the game so we will need to be at our best. But it is nice match for the fans and there should be a decent away support to add to a big home crowd.

"We’ve got tough matches beforehand too in the Premier Sports Cup. Dundee United a couple of days into the season in front of a big crowd is exciting.