Stenhousemuir find out Challenge Cup opponents

Stenhousemuir will play Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup after the draw was made on Wednesday.

The Championship side beat Connah’s Quay Nomads in the previous round and are managed by former Falkirk boss Ian McCall.

The Warriors have knocked out Welsh champions TNS and Irish side Waterford to progress to the last eight, with Mark McGuigan scoring a last-minute winner in the televised BBC Alba clash last Friday.

The game will be played on the weekend of November 16.

The Warriors have won the Challenge Cup once back in 1995 when they beat Dundee United on penalties.

Full draw: Inverness CT v Clyde

Raith Rovers v Elgin City

Solihull Moors/Rangers Colts v Wrexham

Stenhousemuir v Partick Thistle

More to follow...