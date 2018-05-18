Won for Arthur! Boss Ferguson reflects on key Warriors amidst celebrations

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson paid tribute to his side’s supporters in the wake of the League One play-off triumph and cast his mind to those club figures who couldn’t enjoy the success.

Among the victorious manager’s thoughts were legendary journalist Arthur McTague and club stalwart Bob Hill who have passed away in recent seasons and provided invaluable support to Ochilview.

Ferguson said: “You do think of people like Arthur who passed away recently, and Bob Hill a while before that and how they’d have enjoyed the day.

“Arthur was a terrific character around Ochilview and a real support to me as a young inexperienced manager at the club. You do reflect in the aftermath on them and to the support currently at the club.

“There are many around the club who would have enjoyed the experience and I’m pleased for them all from guys in the Wee Bar to the directors, backroom staff, the players, and the supporters. It’s been a big effort for everyone and it has been rewarded.

“This is my first experience of a successful outcome and while we do reflect back, we’ve also got to enjoy the moment.

“There is a real feel good factor at the club and we look forward to carrying that on through the summer and into the new season in League One.”

Ferguson held talks with chairman Iain McMenemy on Tuesday to begin plans for the new season.

He added: “We’re a bit behind the curve because of the play-offs but I hope to begin moving on the plans for next season quickly and within the next week or so.”

