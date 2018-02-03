Warriors wipe floor with Wee Gers

Stenhousemuir 4 Berwick Rangers 0

Stenny showed steel and style to see off Berwick as they cruised to a comfortable victory.

Berwick were first to threaten in the third minute when Ouzy See fired in a shot from outside the box but it was saved well by the keeper.

However, the Warriors didn’t take long to respond and 10 minutes later Martin Scott nodded the home side in front after connecting perfectly with a Ross Dunlop cross.

There then followed some Berwick pressure as they tried to find a leveller, with Steven Thomson and Jack Hamilton going close for the visitors, but it was the home side who struck next in 35 minutes when Harrison Paton had the Ochilview fans on their feet as he struck the ball past Robby McCrorie.

As the teams headed in at the break, Berwick boss Robbie Horn had work to do to inspire his men for the next 45.

Whatever was said certainly fired up Keiran Stewart and he was sent off for a second yellow card 11 minutes into the second half.

And Stenny made the most of the man advantage in the 69th minute when Alan Cook blasted home from the left of the box to put the result beyond doubt.

And Scott sent the home fans home happy by adding a fourth goal soon after to make it a miserable day for the Wee Gers, whose journey back home was made worse after Gary Phillips was red-carded 10 minutes from full-time