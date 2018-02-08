Warriors say ‘No’ to Colt proposal

Stenhousemuir will reject the proposal to introduce Old Firm ‘colt’ teams to the League Two schedule.

Clubs in the bottom tier of the SPFL were asked to consider the idea of Rangers and Celtic development teams being added to the league for two years in a pilot scheme. It could net the sides a small cash windfall – but not enough to convince the Ochilview board the plan was a positive one.

The Warriors took the idea to fans and shareholders in a meeting on Monday night – and the response was also a resounding no.

Yesterday (Wednesday) a formal statement re-affirmed the club’s stance. It said: “We are disappointed that this proposal has been presented by Rangers and Celtic and not by the SFA.

“We agree that some new methodology has to be found to improve the game in Scotland and as a club we would be pleased to be consulted on how we play our part. We are concerned that after the two-year pilot we had no assurances as to where this may go afterwards.

“We also met with our supporters who were unanimously against. This led us to believe that the £2500 per match could be lost over the other matches by supporters who decide not to attend our matches as a result.

“Therefore, the club is not in favour of supporting the proposed pilot.”