Tena out at Ochilview but Marsh makes Stenhousemuir return

Stenhousemuir have been busy on transfer deadline day.

The Warriors have allowed Jesus Garcia Tena to leave the club six months after signing from Edinburgh City.

But Colin McMenamin has moved to bring midfielder David Marsh back to the club.

The defender has been at Cowdenbeath since leaving the Warriors in the summer following promotion from League Two.

McMenamin told his club's website: "With the recent injury to Morgyn Neill I felt it was important to bring in another experienced central defender with a really important run of fixtures coming up.

"We wanted someone we could trust and someone that could come in and start playing games right away so we are pleased to have signed Marsh. He had a few offers from other clubs so we had to work quickly to get this over the line. He will be in the squad for Saturday."

The Warriors are also looking to secure further loan re-inforcements.