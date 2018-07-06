Stenny sign Aberdeen youngster

Stenhousemuir have signed Aberdeen youngster Seb Ross on a season long loan deal.

Ross (18) is an attacking midfield player, and Stenny fans will hope to see the youngster progress at the club in the same way Hearts youngster Harry Paton did last season.

Despite being just 18, Ross comes to Ochilview with a reasonable pedigree. He was Aberdeen under 20s’ player of the season last campaign, bagging 12 goals from midfield.

This signing comes after Stenny boss Brown Ferguson the Falkirk Herald he was hoping to get a couple of new faces in before the start of the League Cup campaign.

Warriors fans can hope for more signings yet, with the first game in the cup on July 14.

Seb Ross should be in action in Maroon for the first time on Tuesday, when Stenny host Premiership side Hamilton.