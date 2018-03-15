Stenhousemuir stun leaders Peterhead with 2-1 win

Stenhousemuir once again proved Peterhead’s bogey side with a fine 2-1 win over the League 2 leaders at Balmoor on Tuesday night.

The Warriors had already beaten the Blue Toon twice this season and should have won this one more comfortably.

However a late consolation made the scoreline look closer than it actually was.

And even home boss Jim McInally conceded Stenhousemuir had been by far the better side.

Despite former Warrior Mason Robertson going close for the hosts, it was Stenhousemuir who dominated the first half.

Home keeper Greig Fleming denied Mark McGuigan with a top class save then Ross Dunlop had an effort ruled offside.

It was therefore no surprise when Stenny took a 17th minute lead. McGuigan ran clear of the Peterhead defence and coolly beat Fleming after rounding the keeper for his 20th of the season.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side after 32 minutes. The Blue Toon defence failed to clear a Ross Meechan long throw in on its way to the back post and Colin McMenamin made no mistake from 10 yards.

The home side were more lively after the break, Scott Brown testing Lewis McMinn from distance but back came the Warriors and Ruaridh Donaldson curled a shot narrowly wide.

Peterhead substitute Chris Johnston shot wildly over after a fine run in the 73rd minute as chances of getting something out of the game faded.

However, ten minutes from time, they did pull a belated goal back, McAllister with an exquisite free-kick 20 yards out into the top corner.

But it was too little, too late as they slumped to just their first defeat in the last seven games.

Stenny manager Brown Ferguson said: “I was delighted with our first half performance. I thought we were utterly dominant and could and should have scored more goals than we did.

“The most pleasing thing is the team has been through a sticky spell and we seem to have turned the corner now. The second half was a more even affair but we continued to pose questions of Peterhead.”

Peterhead manager McInally admitted: “We were outplayed and sadly, out fought.

“I am shocked where Stenhousemuir are in the table and they must wish they played us every week. They were better than us by a country mile.”