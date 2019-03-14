Stenhousemuir’s recent points provide a platform to surge out of bother

Colin McMenamin was able to put a brave face on things despite the disappointment of missing out on three points in a 1-1 draw against East Fife at Bayview on Tuesday night.

The Warriors now host relegation rivals Stranraer at Ochilview this weekend.

There has been a marked improvement in McMenamin’s side’s fortunes of late. On Tuesday they looked for all the world like they’d return to Ochilview with the win in the bag after turning in an impressive performance against Darren Young’s play-off hopefuls.

McMenamin’s men proved that last week’s victory at Arbroath was no fluke as they again turned in the same performance levels and quality against another of the division’s stronger sides.

Mark McGuigan gave Stenny the lead early in the second half only for Daryll Meggatt to equalise with the last touch of the game.

McMenamin, who will now take his side into a crucial relegation battle with Stranraer on Saturday, looked on the bright side.

He said: “We were the better team (against East Fife) and the boys are gutted.

“At the end of the day it keeps our unbeaten run going and gives us another point towards where we want to go.

“It gives us something to build on.

“It’ll be a tough game against Stranraer but we have the carrot that, if we win that, we come off the bottom of the league. It’s a game we can look forward to.”

Gayfield and Bayview are two of the tougher away grounds to visit at the best of times, so McMenamin was content with a four point return from the two fixtures.

“We’ve had two really tough away games,” he said.

“You would probably say that you have to be happy with that, especially going up to play the team who are going to be champions and winning.

“We’ve lost one of our last seven or eight league games so are on a good run of form.

“There are a lot of big games to come so we build and hopefully pick up a good result on Saturday now.”

McMenamin was delighted with the spirit shown by his side to get their noses in front at Bayview.

There was still a frustration, though, about letting East Fife back into the game in the final seconds after having defended so well throughout.

The Stenny boss added: “We started well and were the better team.

“We dominated the first half and the first 15-20 minutes of the second but have lost a really sloppy goal.”