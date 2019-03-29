Stenhousemuir’s Mark McGuigan is Falkirk Herald sports star of the year

The votes have been counted and League One’s ‘Mr Goals’ fired to glory in our online poll.

The Stenhousemuir striker was presented with his award as professional sports star of the year 2018 at the Falkirk Sports Council awards last night.

Mark McGuigan's goals for Stenhousemuir throughout 2018 landed him the votes and the award. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The Stenhousemuir striker came top of our online poll and saw off basketballer Jonny Bunyan, world champion shooter Seoniad McIntosh and swimmer Duncan Scott.

The ceremony was once again held in Falkirk Town Hall, with entertainment from Falkirk School of Gymnastics’ Infinity display team’s Alice in Wonderland routine.

Provost Billy Buchanan hosted the evening and awarded special commendations to Hugh McGinlay, Jennifer Mallace and Adam Sneddon before the night ended with his Provost’s Sports Award to swimmer Kieran McGuckin who won bronze in last year’s Commonwealth Games.

The evening also included the annual Sports Council awards and the big winner was the Wilkinson Sword - this year awarded to canoeist Sophie Ogilvie of CR Cats.

Kane Elliott was Junior winner, Fiona Matheson the veteran and Max Cartwright took the cadet silverware.

Robert Callahan MBE, the sports council chairman, was also recognised for his national service to sport during the ceremony.

See next week’s Falkirk Herald in print and online for our special features on the awards.