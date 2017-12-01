Stenhousemuir out to bounce back with win at Cowdenbeath

Stenhousemuir head for Cowdenbeath on Saturday looking to get back on track after home defeats in their last two outings.

The Warriors followed their unlucky Scottish Cup defeat at the hands of Alloa two weeks ago with a disappointing reverse at the hands of League 2 promotion rivals Montrose last weekend.

That leaves Brown Ferguson;s side looking to recover lost ground in the promotion stakes and Stenhousemuir’s task now is to quickly return quickly to winning ways, hopefully at the expense of the bottom-of-the-table Fifers.

Ferguson said: “Saturday was a bit of a body blow to us but what’s important now is our reaction to that.

“It’s about bouncing back but also about learning from the previous week. We maybe just lost a bit of composure in our play and if we find ourselves in that position that’s something that we need to learn from.

“Our performance needs to get back to a level where we are a lot sharper with the ball and hopefully in front of goal.

“Cowdenbeath have had a difficult season and Gary Bollan has just come in pretty recently and will be looking to try and get the best out of them.

“It’s not an easy pitch to go to and they are going to be fighting for their lives so we need to be able to match that.

“We know offensively is maybe an area Cowdenbeath have struggled with, so we want to be able to get our noses in front and then ask that question of them.”