Stenhousemuir link with charities to launch ticket promotion

Stenhousemuir are linking up with charities to provide free tickets to matches for families with disabled children.

Stenny are joining forces with Family Fund, the UK’s largest charity providing grants for families raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people. Last year, they provided support to 6,233 families in Scotland.

Following a robust application process, grants are awarded for wide range of items such as washing machines, sensory toys, family breaks, bedding, tablets, furniture, outdoor play equipment, clothing and computers.

The tickets, which work on a first-come, first-served basis are available to all families who have received support from Family Fund from January 2018.

SPFL Trust Chief Executive Nicky Reid comments: “We understand that families supported by Family Fund face enormous financial, emotional and physical challenges.

"Our Football For All project allows a simple gesture to go a long way, removing a barrier that will allow families who are facing significant difficulties the chance to attend games and enjoy a great experience at Stenhousemuir.”

Salena Begley MBE, Scotland Partnership Development Manager at Family Fund, said: “We are very pleased and excited to be working with SPFL Trust and Stenhousemuir to launch Football for All.

At Family Fund, we support families all over Scotland who are raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people, who face daily pressures on their time and their finances.

“We know from talking with families that chances to go out together or have a break from caring can be very limited, often due to the costs involved, so would like to thank Stenhousemuir for providing free tickets to families throughout the season, and giving them the same opportunity as others to see a football match in person.

“We hope that this scheme creates some new fans and look forward to hearing some great stories about these families experiencing live football matches.”