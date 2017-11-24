Stenhousemuir in positive mood for Montrose challenge

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson wants his players to take the positives from their performance against Alloa into their League 2 campaign - starting with Saturday’s visit of promotion rivals Montrose to Ochilview.

The Warriors were on course to cause a cup upset when Nicki Paterson gave them a half-time lead.

But the League One outfit hit back after the break with two goals to end Stenny's hopes of a cup run.

Ferguson said: “We were very disappointed not to progress - it’s important for every club to have a good cup run.

“That’s now gone unfortunately, but when you step back and look at the general performance and some of the comments we’ve had from people watching or from the opposition, people were very impressed with the way we played. The first half was our best performance of the season.

“The effort, work rate and application from the players was tremendous but the result wasn’t and ultimately that was a frustration for us.

“But we’ve got to take that type of performance and the way we played into our upcoming fixtures.

“The first game of the season with Montrose up there [a 1-1 draw] was a very tight one.

“Montrose had the better of the first half before we started to control the game and got ourselves ahead. But they had their spells and it was a very even game. I’m sure it will be the same on Saturday.

“They have continued their good run of form - they’re second in the table which tells you they are going to be a strong side.”