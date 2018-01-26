Stenhousemuir head for Elgin boosted by Murray loan extension

Stenhousemuir hit the road on Saturday when - weather permitting - they travel north to face Elgin City.

And defender Ross Meechan is hoping the game won’t be a replay of their last visit to Borough Briggs in October.

He said: “They beat us 2-0 and I’d probably say that’s one of the only times we’ve been outplayed throughout the full match.

“But we beat them 4-1 at home just before Christmas and it was probably one of our best displays of the season. Hopefully we can go back out and perform that one again and take all three points .”

It’s a view which is shared by boss Brown Ferguson who admitted: “That day they were the better team. We’ve looked at our preparation, the road that we took on the way up, and we’ve changed a couple of things for the weekend to try and learn from that.

“But as a team we need to make sure that we’re not as passive as we were in that game.

“In our last game at home we won 4-1 and played well and deservedly won. It was a performance which was much more like ourselves so we’ve tried to learn from the last game.”

Ferguson is delighted Innes Murray is staying at Ochilview until the end of the season - and is now hoping his midfield colleague Harry Paton will do the same.

Ferguson said: “Innes has extended his loan [from Hibernian] until the end of the season which is great news for us and hopefully great news for him as well.

“He performed in the last game against Clyde very very well and demonstrated his quality so he’s made a really strong impression and comes into the squad for the rest of the season.

“We’re still working with Hearts and Harry to see what the situation is there.

“Harry himself is keen to stay out on loan and is trying to explore if there’s anything at a Championship level, which is totally understandable.

“The lad’s wanting to progress within his career but has also said that if that opporunity doesn’t present itself he’d be likely to come back to ourselves.

“He’s a lad who likes the club and wants to play, but is also looking to progress his career.

“At the same time we can’t keep waiting on it, but we’re in constant discussions.”

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk