Stenhousemuir consult supporters over Old Firm colts plan

Stenhousemuir are to seek the view of their fans on plans to allow Premiership colt teams to play in the SPFL.

Although as yet there is no formal proposal, a pilot project has been put forward by Rangers and Celtic and is being discussed at league level by the SPFL Competitions Working Group.

Stenhousemuir director Iain McMenemy said: “Representatives of Rangers and Celtic are currently meeting with clubs in League 2 to present details of their pilot proposals. A number of Directors at Stenhousemuir met with a representative from Rangers and received the presentation.

“No formal discussions have taken place within the club on the proposals as yet. In order to take this forward, the club will be working with the SFC Supporters Trust to ensure that the views of fans can be put forward and taken into account prior to the Board formulating the club’s view.

“There will no doubt be arguments both for and against. It is important to hear both sides and make an informed decision that is the right thing for Stenhousemuir Football Club, the League, and the future development of Scottish football.”