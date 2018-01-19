Stenhousemuir boss takes nothing for granted against Cowdenbeath

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson is looking for his side to build on last week's win over Clyde when they face Cowdenbeath at Ochilview on Saturday.

The Fife side are the only team below Clyde - comfortably despatched by Stenny at Broadwood - in the League 2 standings.

But their lowly position does not mean that the Warriors boss is anticipating another comfortable win. Far from it.

He said: "Cowdenbeath are sitting at the bottom of the table but going by what I've seen in recent weeks, and what I've heard - and when we played them not too long ago - I think Gary Bollan has brought energy into their team and has brought in new players.

"They're fighting for their lives with a team which has a lot of energy and look pretty organised.

"The last game we had with them at their bit we were fortunate just to be 1-0 down in the first half, so we can't take anybody lightly at all.

"But the reason why we should have been more than 1-0 down was our performance and we stepped that up in the second half.

"We played with a tempo and were aggressive with our play and dominated the second half.

"We've got to make sure that on Saturday we're not complacent and have a good attitude and do things sharply.

"If we play to a tempo we're capable of I've got no fears against anybody."