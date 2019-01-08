Stenhousemuir boss signs Russell Dingwall on loan from Ross County.

Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenmain has made his first signing of the transfer window by drafting in midfielder Russell Dingwall on loan from Ross County.

The 21-year-old has joined on a six-month deal and will be available for Saturday's match mat Arbroath.

Dingwall, who has a spell on loan at Forfar Athletic last season, joins the Warriors just a week or so after another Ross County player, Harry Paton, returned to the Staggies at the end of his loan spell at Ochilview.

McMenamin told the Stenhousemuir website: "Russell is a box to box type midfielder who will offer energy and the ability to win the ball back.

"He did well on loan at Forfar last season and was also the captain of the Ross County Under 20 team that won the SPFL U20 League in 2016-17.

"I would like to thank Ross County for working with us and allowing us to bring Russell on board for the second half of the season.

"We are working hard to bring in another couple of players this month."

