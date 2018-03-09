Stenhousemuir boss hoping for winning return to action

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson says his players are desperate to get back into action this Saturday when they are due to host Clyde at Ochilview.

The Warriors’ last three scheduled matches - at home to Cowdenbeath last Tuesday and away to Peterhead on Saturday and Berwick on Tuesday - have all fallen victim to the weather.

The trip to Peterhead has been rearranged for next Tuesday - but before then they face Danny Lennon’s Clyde side whose 3-0 home loss to Stenny in January was the catalyst for a run of five straight wins.

Since then the Bully Wee have lost twice, but only narrowly to Stirling Albion and Peterhead.

Ferguson said: “Since we beat them Danny has managed to bring in quite a few new players so there’s a freshness there.

“Prior to us playing them they hadn’t won but they hadn’t lost - they’d drawn six or seven games.

“Danny is obviously making them difficult to beat and they’ve converted that into some positive results of late. We know they’ve got some quality there.

“Everybody’s just desperate for a game of football and we’re just looking forward to getting out on the pitch and playing again. but it will be a tough game, as they all are.

“Like most teams we’ve been trying to beg, borrow or steal whatever facilities we can because of the snow on the pitch.

“But we managed to train at Soccerworld in Glasgow on Saturday and at Ravenscraig on Tuesday night. It’s not been ideal but we’ve managed to get the players ticking along.

“We can only wait and see how we perform on Saturday but on Tuesday night in particular there was a really good feeling about the training, a really good tempo and intensity and level of competition about the group.

“That’s the only thing you can read into and the players, like myself and the rest of the staff, are just hungry for a game of football.”