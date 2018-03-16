Stenhousemuir boss Ferguson wants side to kick on from Peterhead win

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson says his side have set the standard they must strive for between now and the end of the season.

The Warriors boss was delighted with Tuesday’s win at Peterhead which followed up a much improved second-half performance against Clyde last Saturday.

Stenny have nine games left in the regular season with Saturday’s trip to second bottom Berwick followed by a home match with bottom side Cowdenbeath next Tuesday.

Ferguson said: “We needed to kick on from our second half display on Saturday and we did that at Peterhead.

“They’re coming thick and fast and it’s not just about this Saturday, it’s about replicating that type of performance between now and the end of the season.

“It’s going to be very difficult to win every game of football, but what the players have to bear in mind is that if they play in that way it gives us the best possible opportunity to win.

“That stays the same for the game against Berwick - we have to look to go into that match operating at the same sort of intensity and have that same confidence and freedom with the ball and hopefully make the right decisions when they come our way.

“It’s important we build that momentum at this stage of the season.”