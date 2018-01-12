Stenhousemuir boss Ferguson still hopeful of Paton loan extension

Stenhousemuir midfielder Harry Paton has been recalled by parent club Hearts.

The 19-year-old Canadian born midfielder - outstanding for Warriors this season - jetted off to Spain with the Tynecastle side as they prepare for their forthcoming Scottish Cup showdown with city rivals Hibernian.

However Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson hasn't ruled out agreeing a deal to get Paton back at Ochilview for the rest of the campaign before the end of the January transfer window.

He said: "We're hoping, from the conversations we've had, that the loan deal will be extended on his return.

""Things still need to be confirmed from the player's end and from Hearts' end, but certainly he's a player that we'd love to have for the second half of the season and we're still trying to make sure that happens."

Ferguson has already secured the extension of winger Allan Cook's loan from Alloa Athletic until the end of the season and is hoping to strike a similar deal with Hibernian for Innes Murray.

Meanwhile Warriors' immediate priority is Saturday's match at Clyde, with Ferguson hoping for a positive reaction following last week's loss to Peterhead.

Ferguson was pleased with his players' attitude during a bounce game with junior side Kirkintilloch Rob Roy on Tuesday - which Stenhousemuir won 3-0.

And he's looking for more of the same at Broadwood against a Clyde side which has tightened up at the back since the arrival of Danny Lennon.

Ferguson said: ""When you look at their results over the last six games it's quite clear to see they're a team that's hard to beat.

"They've maybe not scored as many goals as they would be hoping for, but they're not conceding a lot either.

"They're becoming as hard team to score against. Earlier on in the season they did ship a few goals but that doesn't seem to be the case now.

"We've already played Clyde twice this season and have drawn with them each time so we don't need to be reminded how difficult a game it will be, as is the case with every game in this league.

"The biggest thing is continuing to have a positive reaction and to take that into Saturday's game."