Stenhousemuir boss Ferguson hopeful of three new signings and wishes Paton well

Stenhousemuir manager Brown Ferguson is hoping to sign three players before the League One season gets underway.

“We are three players shy of where we would like to be,” Ferguson said. “We are actively trying to get players in, the squad is not yet complete and we have a few trialists in.”

Stenny have brought in six players this summer but are still in the market for more.

Ferguson added: “We are trying to bring in an experienced centre half and another striker, and the third position will be dictated by the skillset of the players that we do bring in.”

The Warriors boss, though, is not looking to chase up a return for midfielder Harry Paton after he signed for Ross County last week, and instead hopes the Canadian can break intothe first team in Dingwall.

“I’m delighted for Harry. It’s a very good club up at Ross County and it’s a good opportunity that he thoroughly deserves.

“I’ve spoken to Ross County about Harry and spoken to Harry as well and I think the only focus he should have and that County should have for him is to get him integrated in the first team.

“If anything changes we will look at it, but at this moment I want and expect Harry to go and do well for them.”