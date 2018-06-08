Stenhousemuir boss Ferguson happy with his summer business

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson heads off on holiday this week, content that a large part of his summer business is done and dusted.

The Warriors boss has concluded deals with two Premiership sides to bring in players in two as yet un-named players in on loan.

And with a nucleus of last season’s promotion winning players also back on board, Ferguson is happy with his summer lot so far.

Another central defender and a forward are still on his shopping list, but the Warriors boss believes the vast majority of his squad will be in place when pre-season training starts on June 19.

Keeper Lewis McMinn and midfielder Nicky Paterson are the latest to re-sign for another year while another former Stenhousemuir player is in line to return to Ochilview, hopefully this week.

Ferguson said: “We have agreed the loan deals in principle, one for a defender and one for an attack-minded midfield player.

“Players on loan bring an enthusiasm and energy to the environment, we’ve seen it with the likes of Harry Paton and Paul McMullan, how much of an impact they can have.

“We realise they are young and inexperienced but it’s our responsibility to help them progress as players.

“The opportunity is there for those players to come and demonstrate their abilities in senior football and we’re confident both these lads can have an impact.

“It’s important for the game in Scotland that players get these opportunities and by making these deals now it means they become part of the group rather than waiting until the last minute to bring them in.

“We still need a couple of players to but have a squad of 16 a couple of weeks away from the start of pre-season I’m very happy with.”

Warriors will kick off the season with two home games in the Betfred Cup.

They will face Partick Thistle, newly relegated from the Premiership, on Saturday, July 14, and Albion Rovers on Tuesday, July 17.

The remaining games are away to Morton on July 21 and Ayr United on July 24.